Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stake in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 158.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 199.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $210,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SYNNEX by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.82.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $9,099,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,125,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,722,692.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 370,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,495,099 and sold 6,609 shares valued at $534,250. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

