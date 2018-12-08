Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.41 Million Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 239.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,319,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,284,000 after buying an additional 354,503 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in EQT by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,932,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,384,000 after buying an additional 1,002,794 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,367,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after buying an additional 336,710 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in EQT by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,070,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after buying an additional 849,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in EQT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,995,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,721,000 after buying an additional 601,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $93,158.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,254.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,332. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.07.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.41 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

