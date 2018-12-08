Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.48 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $179.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $275.31. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $280.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-has-1-48-million-stake-in-goldman-sachs-group-inc-gs.html.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.