Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $1.56 Million Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,325,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,289 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 107.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $395,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,228 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,196,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,734,000 after purchasing an additional 273,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,484,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $151,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 197.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,950,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $46.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

National-Oilwell Varco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-takes-1-56-million-position-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.