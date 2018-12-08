DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Encavis (CAP)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAP. Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Encavis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Commerzbank set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €7.52 ($8.74).

Get Encavis alerts:

Shares of Encavis stock opened at €5.76 ($6.70) on Wednesday. Encavis has a 1 year low of €5.85 ($6.80) and a 1 year high of €7.15 ($8.31).

About Encavis

Capital Stage AG, prior to change in line of business is out of business. The firm is a principal investment firm specializing in operation of solar and onshore-wind energy and parks. It does not focus on investing in Greenfield projects from scratch or take significant development or construction risk.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.