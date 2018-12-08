E-coin Achieves Market Cap of $678,300.00 (ECN)

E-coin (CURRENCY:ECN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last seven days, E-coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One E-coin coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00030206 BTC on popular exchanges. E-coin has a total market cap of $678,300.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of E-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00044805 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00045975 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00027066 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00048133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00052181 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About E-coin

E-coin is a coin. E-coin’s total supply is 213,270,119 coins and its circulating supply is 350,363 coins. E-coin’s official Twitter account is @ecoinclubs and its Facebook page is accessible here. E-coin’s official website is www.ecoinsource.com.

E-coin Coin Trading

E-coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

