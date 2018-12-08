Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.90.

EGP stock opened at $100.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.61%.

In related news, insider Brent Wood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $995,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,011. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,625,000 after purchasing an additional 260,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,140,000 after purchasing an additional 116,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,450,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 14.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,010,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,082,000 after acquiring an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

