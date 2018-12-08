Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $92.00 price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $77.74 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $995,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,011 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

