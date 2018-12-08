Eaton Vance Management Buys 45,000 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (IIVI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in II-VI were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $236,817.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

