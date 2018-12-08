Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.49

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 2280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 49.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 112.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

