Echostar Co. (SATS) Stake Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Echostar were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Echostar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Echostar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Echostar by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Echostar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Echostar by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of SATS opened at $39.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Echostar Co. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.60 million. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

