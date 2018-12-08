Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv (ERM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.98

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Corp (TSE:ERM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.98 and last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 4130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Inv Company Profile (TSE:ERM)

Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation specializes in real estate investments.

