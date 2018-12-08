Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Edge Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Edge Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edge Therapeutics stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Edge Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE)

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

