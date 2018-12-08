Editas Medicine (EDIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Editas Medicine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.14 and a quick ratio of 13.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,848,746.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 5,284 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $148,744.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,175. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

