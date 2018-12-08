EI Group’s (EIG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of EI Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EI Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EI Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective for the company. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EI Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 199.17 ($2.60).

Shares of EIG opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.32) on Friday. EI Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

