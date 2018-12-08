Eight Capital Lowers Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Neutral

Eight Capital cut shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have C$117.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$124.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$112.27.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$92.71 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$92.32 and a 1 year high of C$109.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$6,220,831.76.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

