Elaine J. Dorward-King Sells 3,000 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,803.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NEM stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Mining Corp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 38.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont Mining from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $46.00 price objective on Newmont Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

