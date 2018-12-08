Elastos Price Reaches $2.47 on Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00072940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, Huobi and LBank. During the last week, Elastos has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $35.27 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.02999892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00129883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00171540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.09772508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 33,869,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,038 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.