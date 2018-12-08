Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $132.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Shares of EA opened at $82.52 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $759,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $974,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,440.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,690. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,504 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after purchasing an additional 226,926 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 326,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 108.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 95.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,359 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after purchasing an additional 302,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,314,138 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

