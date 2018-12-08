Emcor Group Inc (EME) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Emcor Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emcor Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its stake in Emcor Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Emcor Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

