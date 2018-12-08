Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,826,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,623,329,000 after acquiring an additional 710,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,349,017,000 after acquiring an additional 269,652 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,019,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $986,239,000 after acquiring an additional 108,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $269.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.48 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,302. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

