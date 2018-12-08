Emx Royalty (EMX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of Emx Royalty stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Emx Royalty has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emx Royalty stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Emx Royalty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Emx Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

