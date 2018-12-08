Energy Focus (EFOI) vs. ExeLED (ELED) Head-To-Head Contrast

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) and ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Energy Focus and ExeLED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Focus 0 3 1 0 2.25 ExeLED 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energy Focus currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 260.82%. Given Energy Focus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Focus is more favorable than ExeLED.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Focus and ExeLED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Focus $19.85 million 0.59 -$11.26 million ($0.79) -1.23 ExeLED $50,000.00 8.98 -$4.01 million N/A N/A

ExeLED has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Focus.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Focus and ExeLED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Focus -40.43% -46.56% -37.38% ExeLED -19,547.07% N/A -3,122.32%

Risk & Volatility

Energy Focus has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExeLED has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Energy Focus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Energy Focus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of ExeLED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Focus beats ExeLED on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies. The company also provides commercial products comprising direct-wire tubular LED (TLED) replacements for linear fluorescent lamps; Commercial Intellitube TLED replacement for linear fluorescent lamps; LED fixtures and panels for fluorescent replacement or high-intensity discharge replacement in low-bay and high-bay applications; LED down-lights; LED dock lights and wall-packs; LED vapor tight lighting fixtures; and LED retrofit kits. Energy Focus, Inc. sells its products to military maritime, industrial, and general commercial markets through direct sales employees, independent sales representatives, electrical and lighting contractors, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Fiberstars, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Focus, Inc. in May 2007. Energy Focus, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, Ohio.

ExeLED Company Profile

ExeLED Holdings Inc. designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces. Its products are installed in various settings, including commercial office space, financial trading floors, health care facilities, museums, schools, restaurants, retail stores, and other public locations. ExeLED Holdings Inc. sells its products through third-party sales agencies. The company was formerly known as Energie Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ExeLED Holdings Inc. in November 2015. ExeLED Holdings Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

