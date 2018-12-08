Ensco (ESV) Shares Down 12%

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) shares dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 14,611,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 13,305,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

ESV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Ensco from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ensco in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ensco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Get Ensco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.66 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Ensco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ensco Plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is -7.69%.

In related news, VP Steven Joseph Brady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $27,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 314,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ensco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,890,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ensco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 505,341 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ensco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ensco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/ensco-esv-shares-down-12.html.

About Ensco (NYSE:ESV)

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.