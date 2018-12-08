Enterprise GP (EPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 72430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

EPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $264.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad D. England acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,943 shares in the company, valued at $267,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enterprise GP in the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Enterprise GP by 131.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 354,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Enterprise GP in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise GP Company Profile (NYSE:EPE)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

