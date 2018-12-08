Epizyme (EPZM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme’s lead candidate, tazemetostat demonstrated clinically meaningful activity, in patients with epithelioid sarcoma, a difficult-to-treat rare cancer. Based on these positive data, the company is confident of its planned new drug application submission for the indication in the first half of 2019. The candidate also showed meaningful activity in patients with follicular lymphoma, both with and without EZH2 activating mutations. Thus, the company is optimistic about the candidate. However, with no approved product in its portfolio, Epizyme is yet to generate revenues. However, the company is making efforts to develop tazemetostat for a number of hematological malignancies and genetically defined solid tumors. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 target price on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

EPZM opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.08. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Epizyme during the second quarter valued at $587,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,184,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,762 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 8.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Epizyme by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

