Epizyme Inc (EPZM) Stake Increased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 92,348 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Epizyme from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Epizyme to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,792. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPZM stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.08. Epizyme Inc has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

