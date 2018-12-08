Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 8,910 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $100.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

