EPR Properties (EPR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPR. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

EPR opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $253,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $300,647.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,731.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,200,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

