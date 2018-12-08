EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Debt Trading 1.8% Lower

An issue of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) bonds fell 1.8% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.5% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2048. The debt is now trading at $97.73. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of research firms have commented on EQM. Barclays lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 753,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,174. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. This is a positive change from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

