EQT Co. (EQT) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 78,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 573,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,352,000 after acquiring an additional 251,597 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EQT by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in EQT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EQT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

In other news, CFO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $93,158.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,254.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,269 shares of company stock worth $2,311,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/eqt-co-eqt-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.