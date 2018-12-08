Erris Resources (ERIS) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Erris Resources PLC (LON:ERIS) dropped 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.05 ($0.11). Approximately 134,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).
Erris Resources Company Profile (LON:ERIS)
Erris Resources plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops a portfolio of zinc prospects in Ireland and gold projects in Sweden. It also explores for lead, silver, and copper. The company holds 100% interests in the Abbeytown project, which consists of six prospecting licenses covering an area of 159 square kilometers in Ireland.
