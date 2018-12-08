ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1459 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.
Shares of SMHD opened at $15.80 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.
