ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1459 per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of SMHD opened at $15.80 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/etracs-monthly-pay-2xleveraged-us-small-cap-high-dividend-etn-smhd-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-15.html.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.