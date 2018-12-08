EuropeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (ERC)

EuropeCoin (CURRENCY:ERC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, EuropeCoin has traded flat against the dollar. EuropeCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $0.00 worth of EuropeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EuropeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.01988046 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007798 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000287 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001879 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00001324 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin (CRYPTO:ERC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. EuropeCoin’s total supply is 10,232,159 coins. EuropeCoin’s official Twitter account is @europecoineuorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EuropeCoin is www.europecoin.eu.org.

Buying and Selling EuropeCoin

EuropeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EuropeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EuropeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EuropeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

