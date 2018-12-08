Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Raytheon by 16.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 16.5% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Raytheon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Raytheon by 27.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTN opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $162.31 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

