Exelon (EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Exelon Corporation have gained against a decline of the industry it belongs to. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 26.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,106,660 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 643,409 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,949,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,065,064,000 after purchasing an additional 721,483 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

