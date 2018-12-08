Experian plc (EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,857.50 ($24.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of Experian stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,862.50 ($24.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 1,428 ($18.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,708 ($22.32).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

