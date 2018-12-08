Exponent (EXPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exponent stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exponent in the third quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,887,000 after acquiring an additional 139,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exponent by 69.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 96,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exponent by 7.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

