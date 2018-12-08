Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have commented on EXR. ValuEngine raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $75,891.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $234,256. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,706 shares during the period. BP PLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 995,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.13. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.54%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

