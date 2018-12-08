Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 4080160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $976.08 million, a PE ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $119,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $158,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $252,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

