Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 206.31% from the company’s current price.

XOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Shares of XOG opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $976.08 million, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.67. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

