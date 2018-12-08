Exxon Mobil (XOM) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $70.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.82.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $336.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $614,336.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 258,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,408,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,939 shares of company stock worth $3,241,095. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% during the third quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.