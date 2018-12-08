F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,551 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 100.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $77,440,000 after purchasing an additional 224,792 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,635,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 854,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after acquiring an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on F5 Networks to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.41.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.91, for a total transaction of $2,411,925.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $460,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,012 shares of company stock worth $8,473,168. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

