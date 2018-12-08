FantasyGold Market Capitalization Tops $142,799.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $142,799.00 and $166.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.02916398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00133803 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00178127 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.01 or 0.09816785 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 12,146,069 coins and its circulating supply is 11,818,228 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is FantasyGold.io. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.