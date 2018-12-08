Fastenal (FAST) Cut to Neutral at Longbow Research

Longbow Research lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 14.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.