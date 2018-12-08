Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (FBSS)

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:FBSS opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.48. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.72%.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits.

