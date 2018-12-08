FBL Financial Group Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (FFG)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FBL Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. FBL Financial Group has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.91.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.05 million. On average, analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

