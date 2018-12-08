FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 4,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,638 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,234,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,539,000 after purchasing an additional 833,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,628,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,248,000 after purchasing an additional 822,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $277,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CTLT stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.05. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. Catalent’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

