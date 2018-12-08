FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,179 Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,179 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $391,357.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $118.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The online travel company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.27.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

