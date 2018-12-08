FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $258,000 Position in Nice Ltd (NICE)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nice by 13.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Nice by 27.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 628,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,231,000 after purchasing an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nice by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nice during the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Nice by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,036,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,596,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Nice in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nice to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nice has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $112.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $84.49 and a 12-month high of $119.83.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.67 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

